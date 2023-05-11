Memorials proposed at Troy School Board meeting

Troy graduate Evan Williams explained his group’s push to construct a memorial bronze statue in honor of longtime Troy coach and teacher Mr. Raymond Strzelecki, who passed away in 2021.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

TROY — Ideas for memorials were proposed at the Troy School Board’s work session Tuesday.

First on the agenda was a group of Troy alumni who played football under legendary coach Raymond Strzelecki. The group presented the school board with an idea; they wished to commission a bronze statue of “Coach Strez” to honor his legacy and commemorate what he meant to them. Strzelecki passed away in February of 2021.

