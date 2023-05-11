Memorials proposed at Troy School Board meeting

TROY — Ideas for memorials were proposed at the Troy School Board’s work session Tuesday.
First on the agenda was a group of Troy alumni who played football under legendary coach Raymond Strzelecki. The group presented the school board with an idea; they wished to commission a bronze statue of “Coach Strez” to honor his legacy and commemorate what he meant to them. Strzelecki passed away in February of 2021.
“We wanted to do this by relying on the football players who played under him,” Troy alumni Evan Williams explained in his opening statement.
The bronze would show Strzelecki crouching down as if focusing on a football game, a pose Williams mentioned many of his players would recognize.
Williams explained that the group was hoping the district would allot them a plot of land on school grounds for the statue to reside.
Richard Rogers, another former player of “Coach Strez”, noted that his career as a coach not only touched many lives but was highly successful.
“We want to honor him because of what he meant to us,” Rogers said.
The group has currently collected 62 donations adding up to $26,314 that will go toward the statue and a separate commemorative bench they wish to place at Alparon Park, the traditional “home field” of Troy football.
The school board will consider the group’s proposal at their earliest convenience.
Another push for a memorial came from community advocate Tracey Weldy. Weldy is one of the founders of Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone, a local nonprofit that raises funds for children suffering from cancer and their families.
Weldy wished to pitch to the board an idea for a memorial garden at the Troy Intermediate School. The garden is currently home to a plaque commemorating Wendy Jo Angove, a Troy student who passed away to cancer 46 years ago. Weldy said that this year, KCFCA is dedicating their Tab Wars in Wendy’s memory. They also came up with the idea to spruce up her memorial garden, and to make it a memorial for other Troy students and staff who died while attending or working in the schools.
“I think throughout the years responsibility for this garden has been lost. I would really like to see this change,” Weldy explained, “Of course since September when I spoke to Dr. Elias we also lost Christine Woodward and would like to include her in the garden.”
Weldy mentioned that 8th graders are expected to conduct community service during their year, and she believes taking responsibility for the garden’s upkeep would be a good project for the students. She said she and others would solicit donations for supplies and the students would provide the labor in maintaining the garden.
Elias voiced her support for the project, and noted that the teachers and staff she had spoken with believed that it would be a great service project for the students.
The school board voiced their general approval for the project, and vowed to get it on a meeting agenda in the near future.
