Mental health better treated outside of prison, state says

The entrance to Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institute Retreat is seen in Hunlock Creek, Pennsylvania.

 Photo courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

A significant portion of Pennsylvania’s 38,000 inmates live with a mental health condition, but often don’t belong in prison, state officials say.

Department of Corrections Acting Secretary Laurel Harry told lawmakers this week that 36% of incarcerated men and 66% of women are diagnosed with mental illness – and the state has made significant strides to provide treatment.

