Those who have suffered sexual abuse now have an opportunity to have their mental health care costs covered through legislation passed last year.
According to Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, the Office of Victims’ Services in the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency is accepting claims from sexual abuse victims for financial support. Those who suffered the abuse when they were 18 or older are eligible for up to $5,000 in counseling services, while those who were under 18 could receive up to $10,000 for counseling services.
“With this new process, victims of one of the most unimaginable crimes have another means of receiving the support they deserve,” Wolf said. “My executive order for mental health support, Reach Out PA: Your Mental Health Matters, emphasizes the need to remove barriers to mental health care and this monetary support for counseling services can help eliminate barriers to vital wellness care for sexual assault survivors.”
To be considered for this compensation, victims must submit a Sexual Assault Counseling Claim form to the PCCD’s Victims Compensation Assistance Program unit. The form can be found on the PCCD’s website, by calling 1-800-223-2339, or by emailing ra-davesupport@pa.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.