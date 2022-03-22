TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP — A Meshoppen man faces multiple charges after fleeing from state troopers in a high-speed pursuit through Tuscarora Township last Wednesday, according to court documents obtained Monday.
Dustin David Johnson, 36, was driving west on Lattimore Road when he turned his vehicle around in a parking lot and began speeding east down the road around 5:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. He also ran through a stop sign at Lattimore and Shumway Roads and continued speeding north on Shumway Road.
Police discovered that Johnson had multiple warrants and had a DUI suspended license. His car’s registration was expired and belonged on a different vehicle, according to court documents.
Seven minutes later, Johnson failed to yield to trooper’s lights and sirens as he continued speeding down the road. He made a series of left hand turns onto roads that included Cow Path, Benneger and Spring Hill roads before driving back onto Shumway Road, court documents show. He also failed to use turn signals, drove on the left side of a double yellow lined roadway in a careless disregard for the safety of others while cresting a hill and driving around corners, police said.
Johnson’s right front tire broke apart and threw debris on the road, but he continued to drive on the rim of the vehicle. Troopers used a PIT maneuver by bumping the right rear of his vehicle, which caused both vehicles to stop, according to police.
Johnson fled his vehicle on foot and led troopers on a foot chase. He ran behind a house on Tokach Road and then entered it, but was found inside and arrested.
Police found two clear baggies of suspected methamphetamine and a metal container with two oxycodone pills on Johnson. Inside his vehicle, they found a plastic grinder, a clear glass smoking device, a magnetic container with a bag of multiple clear baggies and a digital scale, court documents show.
Johnson faces charges that include felony fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, two counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not regulated, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary duties at stop sign, summary driving at unsafe speed, summary careless driving, summary driver’s license suspended/revoked due to DUI, summary driving an unregistered vehicle, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, summary limitations on driving on left side of road and summary turning movements and required signals.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29.
