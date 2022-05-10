TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — A manufacturer in Towanda Township seeks to own part of a local roadway to ensure security for its workers.
The township currently owns Fox Chase Drive, which goes down from South Main Street to the back of Towanda Metadyne’s facility.
“Metadyne asked if they could take over a portion of that road to bring it to the front side of the building,” said township Roadmaster Ray Green. “We have to go through a process vacating that portion of the road.”
The company wants to put up a security gate, which is not allowed on municipal roads, Green noted. Roughly 400 feet of the road would belong to it. In return, the company would provide enough roadway room for a cul-de-sac for residents to turn vehicles around.
The deal is currently in process and needs a survey to be completed before anything is official.
