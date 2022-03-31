Methodist churches collecting donations for Ukraine

TOWANDA BOROUGH — Local Methodist churches are collecting needed items like medical kits for wounded and displaced Ukrainians due to the Russian invasion of their homeland.
The Pathway UMC and Liberty Corners UMC are collecting donations for Ukraine at 105 Main Street in Towanda Borough. Items can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday as well as Monday, April 4 and Tuesday, April 5. Organizers will then transport the donations on April 6 to Mission Central in Mechanicsburg, which is a distribution center for the United Methodist Committee On Relief, said Julie Kerrick, treasurer for The Pathway UMC.
UMCOR gives “relief, response and long-term recovery grants” to communities during natural or man-made disasters “to alleviate suffering and to be a source of help and hope for those left most vulnerable,” according to its website.
“They respond all over the world to disasters like hurricanes or floods,” said Kerrick. “They work with partner churches all over the world to give needed supplies to people.”
She started organizing the drive after a friend asked if any local groups were collecting donations for Ukraine.
“We have an obligation as human beings to help people fleeing their homeland,” she said. “If we can help them just a little bit then we can put a little good out into the world.”
Kerrick is thankful for Mission Central’s support, especially for helping her start Dale’s Depot, a foster care closet and diaper bank in Towanda. They provided her with diapers to help start it and she runs the initiative from the Methodist Church on Main Street.
Mission Central will send the donations to the Poland-Ukraine border to help refugees and wounded soldiers from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kerrick said. Specific items for wound care are requested like bandages and first aid kits, which are in high demand. Items like clothing, blankets and towels need to be new and not used to ensure cleanliness and avoid infections.
The church is looking for volunteers who can help load the donations onto a covered trailer that will transport the items to Mechanicsburg on April 6. Kerrick will then drive it to Mission Central so that organizers can transport the items to its ultimate destination.
The collection is also accepting checks, cash or online donations. Checks can be made out to UMCOR or Mission Central with people can write that it is for Ukraine in the memo section. For online donations, people can visit umcmission.org/umcor.
Items that can be dropped off at 105 Main Street in Towanda include:
• Baby Food (in plastic containers)
• New clothing and blankets
• First Aid Kits including Band-Aids, gauze rolls and pads, adhesive and non-adhesive dressings, wound treatments and alcohol swabs/pads.
• Dry food for soldiers: lightly boxed, expiration date three to six months out or greater.
• Personal hygiene products like shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, wrapped bars of soap, etc. Please make sure these items are the smaller bottles or personal sized, not family size.
• Feminine hygiene items
• Hand and foot warmers
• Pillar candles (no glass)
• Flashlights with batteries attached (not inside)
Liberty Corners UMC will be having soup suppers starting April 13 and be held every other Wednesday to benefit Dale’s Depot.
