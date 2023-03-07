Some residents of the 9th congressional district saw money returned to them through actions at the federal level.
U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9) announced that his office returned approximately $4,028,295 to constituents through casework in 2022.
Updated: March 7, 2023 @ 9:15 am
Some residents of the 9th congressional district saw money returned to them through actions at the federal level.
U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9) announced that his office returned approximately $4,028,295 to constituents through casework in 2022.
Around $276,000 was returned to the United States Department of the Treasury in funds that weren’t spent by his office for 2022’s fiscal year.
“We run an efficient office, while offering top notch constituent services. We strive to deliver at the highest level in an adept manner, as any good small business should,” Meuser stated. “That’s our pledge and promise to taxpayers and constituents.”
Meuser’s office worked with 17 agencies to resolve disputes ranging from hundreds of dollars to several hundred thousand dollars. Most cases involved resolving stalled Internal Revenue Service tax refunds. Other funds were returned to constituents from agencies including the Social Security Administration, the Small Business Administration and the Veterans Administration.
Staff worked on 2,225 constituent cases in 2022. These cases included 2,091 for specific agencies, 71 commendations and greetings, 65 letters of support for projects and grants and 28 military academy nominations.
“By doing more with less, we are showing Washington that spending can be done in a responsible and pragmatic manner,” Meuser added. “Our constituents are always being asked to make sacrifices in their budgets, and we should lead by example.”
