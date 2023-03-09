WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9) announced two recent changes to his staff.

Meuser named Nathan Gerace as his new district director. Gerace will oversee all district-based operations, including constituent casework services, outreach to local officials, community events, and serve as the local point-of-contact for Meuser. He will work out of the Pottsville District Office, 121 Progress Avenue, Suite 110, Losch Plaza.