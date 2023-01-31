Meuser discusses House speaker vote, debt ceiling during Wysox visit

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9) spoke to elected officials and community members at the Towanda Golf Club Saturday afternoon.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

WYSOX — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9) visited Bradford County on Saturday to discuss a variety of issues in 2023 with elected officials and community members at the Towanda Golf Club.

Meuser discussed the election of U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.-20) as speaker of the House of Representatives.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.