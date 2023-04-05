WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9) introduced a pair of bills aimed at expanding air travel opportunities for individuals living in middle America, while simultaneously reducing congestion at our Nation’s major airports. Meuser introduced the Essential Air Service Reform Act and was joined by Congressman David Trone (D-MD) in introducing the Supporting Middle America’s Airports Act.

The Supporting Middle America’s Airports Act would reopen applications for the Essential Air Service (EAS) program for three years allowing small, rural airports to receive greater support for providing air service.