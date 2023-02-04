Meuser Named Chairman of Small Business Subcommittee

On Friday, Congressman Dan Meuser (PA-09) released the following statement after being named Chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access for the Small Business Committee in the 118th Congress. Meuser has also been selected to serve on the Subcommittee on Rural Development, Energy, and Supply Chains.

“I look forward to returning to the Small Business Committee this Congress as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access where I will be fighting for small businesses in Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District and across the country as they continue to contest with the threats of increased taxes and burdensome regulations,” said Rep. Meuser. “As chairman, I will be dedicated to focusing on issues vital to the success of Main Street America such as access to capital, examining the impact of federal taxes and regulations and fostering an environment that allows our small businesses to thrive.”