Meuser Named Chairman of Small Business Subcommittee

On Friday, Congressman Dan Meuser (PA-09) released the following statement after being named Chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access for the Small Business Committee in the 118th Congress. Meuser has also been selected to serve on the Subcommittee on Rural Development, Energy, and Supply Chains.
“I look forward to returning to the Small Business Committee this Congress as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access where I will be fighting for small businesses in Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District and across the country as they continue to contest with the threats of increased taxes and burdensome regulations,” said Rep. Meuser. “As chairman, I will be dedicated to focusing on issues vital to the success of Main Street America such as access to capital, examining the impact of federal taxes and regulations and fostering an environment that allows our small businesses to thrive.”
“Congressman Meuser’s private sector experience makes him the perfect individual to chair the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access,” said Chairman Williams. “Over the last two years, the Biden Administration’s damaging regulations and reckless spending have made it harder for our nation’s job creators to expand their operations. Dan has the expertise and know-how to guide this important subcommittee towards pro-growth solutions that will benefit Main Street America.”
The Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access jurisdiction includes evaluating the operation of the financial markets in the United States and their ability to provide needed capital to small businesses. In addition, the Subcommittee will review federal programs, especially those overseen by the SBA, aimed at assisting entrepreneurs in obtaining needed capital. Since the tax policy plays an integral role in access to capital, this Subcommittee also will examine the impact of federal tax policies on small businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.