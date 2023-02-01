WYSOX — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9) discussed the recent passage of a bill to defund the IRS during his visit with community members at the Towanda Golf Club on Saturday afternoon.

“We passed a bill to defund the 87,000 new IRS agents that they thought was a wonderful idea,” Meuser said.

