WYSOX — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9) discussed the recent passage of a bill to defund the IRS during his visit with community members at the Towanda Golf Club on Saturday afternoon.
“We passed a bill to defund the 87,000 new IRS agents that they thought was a wonderful idea,” Meuser said.
He stated that hiring new agents was a terrible idea and alleged that projections about the need for the agents were wrong.
On Jan. 9, House Republicans used their new majority to pass the bill cancelling $71 billion for the IRS with a 221-210 vote.
The funding is within the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which “provides funding to potentially hire that many IRS employees over the next decade as existing employees quit and retire, but the new employees will not all be hired at the same time and many will not be auditors. Audit rates for those earning less than $400,000 are not expected to rise in relation to historic norms,” according to the Associated Press.
GOP congressmen have alleged that the extra IRS funding would be used to harass small businesses and average Americans. Democrats have argued that the funding would boost an agency that has been weakened by budget cuts for over a decade.
“Democrats had beefed up the IRS over the next decade to help offset the cost of top health and environmental priorities they passed last year and to replenish an agency struggling to provide basic services to taxpayers and ensure fairness in tax compliance,” the AP added.
Meuser argued that the IRS should not receive the funding that Congress planned to allocate it.
“Sixty-six percent of the IRS agents who work there now — the 84,000 — Only 22,000 of them have returned back to the office and are working out of the office,” he said. “The average refund and processing for the IRS right now is now eight months. Prior to COVID, it was eight weeks.”
The bill will proceed to the Senate where it awaits approval or disapproval from a chamber with a slight Democratic majority.
“Let’s see the Democrats and/or Republicans in the Senate who vote to think that doubling the size of the IRS is a great thing for America at a cost of $80 billion,” Meuser said.
“The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projected that rescinding the extra IRS funding would increase deficits over the coming decade by more than $114 billion. That created an awkward moment for Republicans, who have been saying that addressing deficits would be one of their top concerns in the majority,” according to the Associated Press.
Since 2010, budget cuts have decreased IRS staff as the filing population increases. “The IRS-related money in the Inflation Reduction Act is intended to boost efforts against high-end tax evasion,” according to Natasha Sarin, the Treasury Department’s counselor for tax policy and implementation.
“The White House said President Joe Biden would veto the bill if it gets to his desk, saying that the wealthiest 1% of Americans hide about 20% of their income so they don’t have to pay taxes on it, shifting more of the tax burden to the middle class,” according to AP.
“With their first economic legislation of the new Congress, House Republicans are making clear that their top economic priority is to allow the rich and multibillion-dollar corporations to skip out on their taxes, while making life harder for ordinary, middle-class families that pay the taxes they owe,” the White House said.
The bill will go to the U.S. Senate and will go to the president’s desk afterwards if it is passed.
