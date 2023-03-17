TOWANDA — Global Tungsten and Powders in Towanda knows a thing or two about adapting to the times. They’ve been situated on the banks of the Susquehanna River in Towanda for generations, since first making proximity fuses for the United States military during World War 2.

Congressman Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9) was introduced to GTP and learned of its history to that effect in his visit Thursday. Meuser was accompanied by Bradford County Commissioners Darryl Miller and Doug McLinko, along with Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity — a Bradford County native. It was a coming home of sorts for Garrity, who spent over 25 years at GTP and rose to the rank of vice president before winning election to her current office in 2021.

