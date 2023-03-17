TOWANDA — Global Tungsten and Powders in Towanda knows a thing or two about adapting to the times. They’ve been situated on the banks of the Susquehanna River in Towanda for generations, since first making proximity fuses for the United States military during World War 2.
Congressman Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9) was introduced to GTP and learned of its history to that effect in his visit Thursday. Meuser was accompanied by Bradford County Commissioners Darryl Miller and Doug McLinko, along with Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity — a Bradford County native. It was a coming home of sorts for Garrity, who spent over 25 years at GTP and rose to the rank of vice president before winning election to her current office in 2021.
Company executives explained to the gathered delegation GTP’s mission, how it evolved over the years from proximity fuses to incandescent lightbulb filaments to today’s focus on tungsten oxide, tungsten carbide powders, and tungsten alloy components. These products can be used in such applications as manufacturing, cutting and mining tools and, in the case of tungsten oxide, sensors and x-ray screens.
GTP procures the raw tungsten for these processes from two sources. According to Dr. Juan Trasorras, Global Director of Research and Development at GTP, more than 70% comes from recycled “scrap” material. The rest comes from ore in tungsten mines around the world.
“Aren’t there any mines here in the U.S.?” Meuser wanted to know.
“No, and actually 70-80% of all tungsten in the global market comes from China,” Trasorras indicated.
That was an issue company executives wanted to impress on Meuser, that China, being in control of so much of the market for tungsten, can engage in unfair business practices in order to drive down competition.
“We’ve worked with many different mines over the last few years that had to shut down due to market fluctuation,” GTP co-President Walter Foley said to the gathered delegation.
Company executives gave Meuser and the commissioners an overview of the global outlook on production of tungsten materials, noting that there are only a few tungsten manufacturers in the U.S. GTP, which is owned by The Plansee Group in Austria, sources its materials from Western and allied countries such as Spain, Portugal, and Australia. This is done while focusing on making sure they don’t source from countries more antagonistic to the United States such as China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia.
This is in accordance with Biden Administration legislation, encouraging companies to source materials from the U.S. or at least follow a “Don’t buy from the bad guys” approach.
Executives also informed Meuser that protective tariffs designed to protect U.S. goods from being undercut by foreign products weren’t comprehensive enough to deter Chinese manipulation of prices.
“Any loophole they can find they’ll exploit,” GTP co-President Eric Rowe explained, “the free market isn’t going to take care of this.”
The delegation was then given a guided tour, safety equipment mandatory, of GTP’s 65-acre campus by Head of Operations at Towanda Rick Morgan.
Morgan led the group through the operation, outlining GTP’s plans to consolidate operations in order to streamline the refining process and reduce risks.
“We’re dealing with stuff that’s twice the density of lead. It’s very heavy, it doesn’t make sense to keep hauling it back and forth across the campus to different processes,” Morgan explained.
GTP is looking to demolish three small “parts” buildings in order to construct a new building for producing tungsten oxide, tungsten powder and tungsten carbide. The move would reduce the distance product travels from building to building. Morgan said it also would help with environmental concerns.
Morgan noted the move would also be safer for the environment.
The total cost of the demolition, rebuilding, and new equipment will be roughly $50 million. Morgan said the time and effort saved will help GTP shave costs and remain competitive, while saving space on the campus for future expansions.
After the winding tour up and down and all around GTP’s work sites — sites that employ more than 500 people total — Meuser and Garrity thanked the company leadership for the tour. Meuser noted that he’d keep GTP in mind when future legislation is introduced focused on commerce and trade.
“It’s a bipartisan issue,” Meuser said.
The stop in Towanda was part one of a full day, as Meuser toured several other locations through his congressional district. After GTP, he stopped at the Susquehanna County Career and Technical Center.
