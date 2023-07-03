Michael Albert

Michael Albert and his collage artwork.

 Photo Provided

SAYRE — On Thursday, July 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Michael Albert, an artist and author from Long Island will present his art program at the Sayre Public Library.

Albert wrote the autobiography “An Artist’s America” and has artwork that is described as a mixture of pop art, cubism and recycling, being most known for collaging consumer packaging.