SAYRE — On Thursday, July 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Michael Albert, an artist and author from Long Island will present his art program at the Sayre Public Library.
Albert wrote the autobiography “An Artist’s America” and has artwork that is described as a mixture of pop art, cubism and recycling, being most known for collaging consumer packaging.
The presentation will have a “meet the artist” portion, where Albert will introduce himself and his work. There will also be a hands-on experience where attendees will be able to create collages that are similar to his artistic style. Lastly, there will be a free poster giveaway and signing, so participants can have something to take home with them.
Although the pop art movement began nearly 70 years ago with well-known artists such as Andy Warhol, Jasper Johns, Robert Rauschenberg and Roy Lichtenstein creating art about everyday objects, Albert defines his work as modern pop art.
Albert’s official beginning as a modern pop artist was in 1996 with his “Portrait of An American Classic”, a Frosted Flakes Box Collage called ’The Birth of Cerealism’. Since then, he has created over 700 similar cereal box collages and commonly uses the same everyday materials. He says that his true goal is to create a artwork worthy of hanging in a major museum like the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City.
His program that he will present at the Sayre library has been running for over a decade and he has presented it at over 1,000 libraries, museums, arts events and schools in 43 different states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.