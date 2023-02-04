MONROETON — A restaurant based in Monroeton has provided residents of central Bradford County a new place to call the go-to hometown restaurant.

Michelle’s Hungry Hut offers a variety of delicious meals that customers can sink their teeth into. The restaurant’s hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.