MONROETON — A restaurant based in Monroeton has provided residents of central Bradford County a new place to call the go-to hometown restaurant.
Michelle’s Hungry Hut offers a variety of delicious meals that customers can sink their teeth into. The restaurant’s hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Located at 515 James Monroe Ave, the business opened on Dec. 19, 2022 and has been off to a great start ever since, according to owner Michelle Streeter.
Customers can order items such as classic hamburgers, chicken wings, sirloin steak and pot roast. Streeters stated that the restaurant is getting well-known for its cheesesteaks. She attributes that to the seasoning that she uses, which is a secret house formula. She also noted that the chicken parmesan has become a popular dish as well. The menu also includes a soup and special for the day.
For the house burger, the Hungry Hut burger is made with “a double stack of 6 oz. patties with American and Cheddar cheese finished with bacon, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion and thousand island dressing on a Brioche bun,” the menu reads.
“I was excited. It’s something I always wanted to do since I was a little kid,” Streeter expressed.
She has spent her career working in the food service industry serving and cooking food for the public. Streeter previously worked at The Riverstone Inn located in Towanda for 23 years. She started as a server and eventually made her way into the kitchen to become the kitchen manager. Her previous experience also included decorating cakes at Hurley’s Super Market.
Cooking has always been a passion throughout her life. After years of working for others, Streeter found the opportunity to open her own place and make her dream come true.
The average work day includes a lot of prep work involving checking inventory and making sure the freezer is stocked up. Countless food items are chopped, diced and sliced before the doors even open.
“By 10:30 a.m. the phone starts ringing because we do offer delivery two days a week to local businesses on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” Streeter said. “We offer free delivery to Monroeton, Towanda and Wysox businesses.”
Although she currently doesn’t have the staff to deliver to residents, she is hopeful that the business may expand in the future.
She has been happy with the positive public reception so far and enjoys seeing it become a go-to place for locals.
“Everybody’s friendly and a lot of people that come in are ones that I grew up with or know from the area,” she said. “It’s nice to see all of those faces from childhood.”
To call ahead for takeout, call 570-250-0088.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
