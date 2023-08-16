“Microburst” causes weekend storms in Bradford County

Winds ripped the roof off a structure in Athens on Saturday.

 Photo provided by Wiles Valley Weather

Valley residents spent the second half of their weekend and even most of Monday cleaning up after a high-speed wind storm shut down power and damaged property throughout the area.

According to Nathan Wiles, owner of Wiles Valley Weather, a “microburst” unleashed up to 90 mile-per-hour straight line winds — the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane — on parts of the Valley Saturday evening, toppling trees, shutting down power and even ripping the off from a structure in Athens. He noted that the National Weather Service later estimated the wind speeds to have been at maximum 90 miles-per-hour.