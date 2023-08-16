“Microburst” causes weekend storms in Bradford County

Valley residents spent the second half of their weekend and even most of Monday cleaning up after a high-speed wind storm shut down power and damaged property throughout the area.
According to Nathan Wiles, owner of Wiles Valley Weather, a “microburst” unleashed up to 90 mile-per-hour straight line winds — the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane — on parts of the Valley Saturday evening, toppling trees, shutting down power and even ripping the off from a structure in Athens. He noted that the National Weather Service later estimated the wind speeds to have been at maximum 90 miles-per-hour.
Wiles explained that he was tracking the super cell storm that evening since its origin in Corning and followed reports into Elmira — but it had appeared to be a relatively normal summer thunderstorm.
“Even at the Elmira-Corning Airport, the top wind speed they registered was 29 mph,” he said. “The storm actually even weakened a little bit just before it hit the Valley, but once it got here, something happened that it just blew up.”
Wiles further explained that that “something” was a microburst.
“Athens Township experienced what is known as a downburst or microburst, leading to locally widespread wind damage,” he said on his Facebook page. “This occurs when a mature and gradually decaying thunderstorm can no longer maintain its updraft due to precipitation loading or evaporative cooling. A core of fast, downflowing air rushes from the storm and impacts the ground, spreading outwards in all directions.”
“Basically, there’s too much weight from the water and hail in the updraft, and it quickly and immediately bursts to the ground and blows in virtually every direction,” he said Monday. “Because of how localized and quickly they occur, they’re virtually impossible to predict with enough warning to residents.”
Wiles noted that the beginning of the microburst occurred in the area of Meadowlark Drive and traveled southeast towards the Athens and Sayre municipal border in a nearly straight line.
“I know Walmart had no power and lost quite a bit of food from that,” he said. “Burger King also had no power, and a building near Third Street in Athens had its roof ripped off.”
Wiles said the storm eventually continued its southwestern trajectory and dumped approximately four inches of rain in Susquehanna County before dissipating.
“The municipalities and residents had a quick response for the cleanup,” Wiles added. “That’s the cool thing about the Valley community. When a disaster event occurs, people are always so quick to help out each other and the community.”
