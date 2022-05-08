Microsurfacing project to begin this week in Cherry Township
(PennDOT) Motorists are advised of a microsurfacing project starting next week on several routes in Cherry Township in Sullivan County.
On Tuesday, the contractor Suite Kote will begin work microsurfacing the following roadways:
- Route 87 between the intersection with Routes 220 and 4018 in Dushore Borough and the borough line.
- Route 220 between the intersection with Route 87 in Dushore Borough and the Bradford County line.
- Route 4018 between the intersection with Routes 87 and 220 in Dushore Borough and Edwards Road.
- Edwards Road between the intersection with Routes 87, 220, and 4019.
Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.
Suite Kote is the primary contractor for this $665,700 microsurfacing project, which is expected to be completed in September of 2022.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.