Milan veterinary nurse a finalist for national award

A veterinary nurse from Milan is a finalist in American Humane’s Eighth Annual Hero Veterinarian and Veterinary Nurse Awards.
The awards, sponsored by Zoetis Petcare, recognize those across the country who work to keep pets healthy as both veterinarians and nurses.
Jill Elston, who works at the Animal Care Sanctuary in Smithfield Township, was picked as one of five finalists from more than 300 nominations for the Veterinary Nurse Award.
According to biographical information posted on American Humane’s voting site for the competition, Elston “found her true purpose working at Animal Care Sanctuary, protecting the wounded, abused, giving a chance to souls everyone else gave up on. She courageously leads a team of veterinary professionals who provide veterinary care in an under-served rural area.”
She is described as the “St. Jude of ACS” with “Mama Jill’s Home for Lost Souls,” as she is always eager to take home animals who have been sick, abused or neglected, and regularly rehabilitates those who are fearful or recovering from illness.
“Her special project, though, is being a hospice for older dogs and cats who aren’t candidates for adoption, but who still deserve the dignity of a home and a family at the end of their life,” according to the website. “For all cats and dogs, she offers up her home, giving them a chance to flourish under comfortable conditions, receiving the best of food and health care, a lively lifestyle, and a warm, soft spot next to Jill in the recliner or on the bed.”
To vote for Elston or to check out all of the candidates in both award categories, visit herovetawards.org/vote. Those who are at least 18 years old can vote once a day up until the noon (Pacific Time) deadline on July 29. The winners of the Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards will be featured on the Hallmark Channel in the fall.
