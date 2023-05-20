MILDRED — Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and residents near Mildred have the opportunity to go out for breakfast for a good cause.
The good cause in question is the Mildred Active Learning Center, and all proceeds from the breakfast will go toward activities, trips, and events at the Center. They are asking that the community come out and show support through the simple act of eating breakfast.
No reservations are required. Breakfast guests will be treated to scrambled eggs, a choice of two breakfast meats, potatoes, biscuits, orange juice, coffee, and a staple of any good breakfast, pancakes.
Cost of breakfast is $10, and will be served from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 27.
Those wishing to learn more about the Mildred Active Learning Center are encouraged to call 570-928-2316 and speak to Michelle DiFabio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.