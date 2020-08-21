Miller elected 1st Vice President of County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania

Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller has been elected as 1st Vice President of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.
During the recent CCAP annual meeting, held virtually this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the CCAP members elected a new slate of officers to serve the association in 2021.
“I am humbled and honored to be chosen to serve, representing my colleagues (fellow commissioners and council members) as well as Solicitors, and Chief Clerks who are members of our association,” said Miller after he was elected.
Miller serves on the Board of Directors of the association, as well as Chairman on the County Governance Committee. He also serves on several other committees within CCAP including the Natural Gas Task force, Chairman of the Deferred Compensation Committee, Resolutions Committee, and Personal Committee.
The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania is a statewide, nonprofit, bipartisan association representing the commissioners, chief clerks, administrators, their equivalents in home rule counties, and solicitors of Pennsylvania’s sixty-seven counties.
The Association serves to strengthen Pennsylvania counties’ ability to govern their own affairs and improve the well-being and quality of life of their constituents.
To this end, the Association affects the achievement of favorable state and federal legislation, programs and policies, and provides appropriate programs, services and training to its membership, county leaders, and their staff.
The Association strives to educate and inform the public, administrative, legislative and regulatory bodies, decision makers, and the media about county government.
Daryl Miller is currently serving as Chairman, in his third term as Bradford County Commissioner.
Daryl the former CEO and Co-Owner of Cornell Industrial Corporation resides in Terry Township with his wife Kay.
“I want to see our county continue to be the great place to work and raise our families it has always been,” he stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.