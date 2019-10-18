Sugar Branch Farms in Columbia Cross Roads was packed with pumpkins, pride and people this weekend as locals flocked to the farm for an inaugural Miller’s Maze. The dairy farm welcomed individuals of all ages to enjoy fall fun with a two acre corn maze, live music, a pumpkin patch, wagon rides and pumpkin bowling. Homemade donuts were served along with apple cider and chocolate milk while area vendors provided other hot food options. Grace Community Church served soups and hot dogs to raise money for Troy’s Snack and Snack program, which fills backpacks with food for students to eat on weekends.
Miller's Maze hosts fall fun in western Bradford
Brianne Ostrander
Reporter
I am a reporter with The Daily and Sunday Review in Bradford County, Pennsylvania. See a story? Let me know!
