Miller testifies on election reform

HARRISBURG – In the latest round of election reform hearings held in Harrisburg, Bradford County Commissioner Darryl Miller was able to give his thoughts to members of the Senate State Government Committee on Election Reform Tuesday.
Miller, representing the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania as its president, gave his testimony noting that implementing election regulations and ensuring smooth elections are the responsibility of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, not the state.
“We’re responsible for ensuring elections remain fair, secure, accurate, and accessible at every stop in the process,” Miller said, “and it’s a responsibility we all take very seriously.”
Miller discussed the changes implemented under 2019 Elections Reform Act 77, mentioning that county election officials believe there are changes that could be made in order to improve their ability to administer elections. Miller stated that CCAP compiled a list of recommendations for changes to Act 77, especially arguing that a forgotten consequence of Act 77 was the financial burden it put on counties trying to adhere to its new regulations.
“The changes to election administration significantly raised the costs to counties and the resources we need to run what is, in essence, an entirely separate election” Miller asserted.
Miller reported that several counties estimated their election costs have at least doubled since the implementation of Act 77.
Miller also informed the committee that the stress and increased work hours of implementing the new laws in a pandemic in the heat of a contentious election led to many counties losing their experienced election staffers. Miller argued that the time between the passing of Act 77 in Fall of 2019 was too short for counties to easily adapt to the new guidelines.
When asked by state Sen. Argall (R-29( what the highest priority changes CCAP wished to see implemented to the election code, CCAP Executive Director Lisa Shaefer replied that providing more time for pre-canvassing absentee ballots was a major concern in order to relieve the administrative burden of collection. Another major priority was moving back the deadline for absentee and mail in voting to provide more time for processing.
Miller ended his testimony reaffirming the commitment of Pennsylvania’s counties to running smooth and fair elections and warning about unfunded mandates.
“The current state of affairs is not sustainable. And continually increasing what counties are asked to do without providing for the funding, staff, and time to implement those requirements will only set us up for failure in the future,” he said. “Counties are here to help and they need the legislature and governor to do their job.”
