Tuesday morning, June 27, Children and Youth Services of Bradford County reported that David Jacob Ross, a 15-year-old, was missing and last seen around 6:30 a.m. near Plummer St., Sayre, that same day.
Ross is reportedly approximately five feet and eight inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds. He is bi-racial with brown eyes and dark brown hair, and he was last seen wearing shorts and a hoodie. His date of birth is May 26, 2008.
Anyone with information on Ross' whereabouts should contact Bradford County Children and Youth Services immediately by calling (570) 265-2424 or (800) 326-8432.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.