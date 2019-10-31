Minstrel show coming to LeRaysville

LERAYSVILLE — “Ready?” John Keegan asked at the rehearsal. The guitars and piano started swinging along, slow and easy. The chorus began singing.
“Up the lazy river by the old mill run … “
What better song for a show about riverboats and the deep South? This weekend and next, they will be part of “Southern Comfort,” the LeRaysville Fire Company’s minstrel show. The curtains open at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday and again at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 and 2 p.m. Nov. 10 in the LeRaysville Community Hall.
Performers include firefighters and community members. The show includes music, jokes, fun and possibly some surprises. Keegan and fellow firefighter and guitarist Doug SternAdori are directing the show, while Anne Dean will play piano. Sharon Rockefeller — stage name “Suds” — serves as master of ceremonies, and Dan Sehlmeyer runs the sound system.
New to the show this year is Rusty Sherrick, who will bring his bass fiddle to help with some numbers.
The minstrel raises money for the firefighters though the admission fee, which is $5 for adults, and refreshment sales.
The show includes two acts. Some planned numbers are: “Folsom Prison Blues,” by Keegan; “Oh Susannah” by the chorus and “Blue Bayou” by Kathy Blair.
Like any good minstrel, the show includes endmen: Keegan, as “Gus”; Jim Alderson, “Tiny”; Verne Alderson, “Elmo”; SternAdori, “Sterno”; Kevin Gilpin, “Clyde”; Jacob Gilpin, “Gillie”; and Jim Eastman, “Slick.”
Singing in the chorus are: Nancy and John Alderson, Anna and Jimmy Eastman, Linda and Denny Carr, Denise Sehlmeyer, Randy Rockefeller, Blair, Nigel Ford, Diane Davis, Diane Holton, Becca Chilson, George Clearwater, Suzanne Clearwater, Louise Evans and Lorie Radney.
