Miss Towanda named second runner-up, Miss Congeniality at Pa. State Laurel Queen pageant

2023 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen Emma Podobinski (center) is shown with first runner-up Miss Montoursville Melody Rzeszotarski (right) and second runner-up and Miss Congeniality Miss Towanda Katherine West (left).

 Photo by John Eaton

WELLSBORO — A Towanda graduate received high honors at a state-level pageant.

Katherine West was named second runner-up and Miss Congeniality at the 2023 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen pageant on Saturday, June 17. The ceremony was held inside the Wellsboro Area High School auditorium. West represented Towanda Area Junior-Senior High School as Miss Towanda. She is the daughter of Deborah and Kevin West of Wysox.