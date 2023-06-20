Miss Towanda named second runner-up, Miss Congeniality at Pa. State Laurel Queen pageant

WELLSBORO — A Towanda graduate received high honors at a state-level pageant.
Katherine West was named second runner-up and Miss Congeniality at the 2023 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen pageant on Saturday, June 17. The ceremony was held inside the Wellsboro Area High School auditorium. West represented Towanda Area Junior-Senior High School as Miss Towanda. She is the daughter of Deborah and Kevin West of Wysox.
Emma Podobinski was crowned the 2023 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen during the coronation ceremony. She is a graduate of Warrior Run High School in Turbotville and will receive a $3,000 educational scholarship. Miss Montoursville Melody Rzeszotarski was named first runner-up and awarded a $1,500 educational scholarship.
As second runner-up, West received a $1,000 educational scholarship. She described it as a shocking moment.
“I wasn’t expecting it at all. It was awesome,” West said.
She was also named Miss Congeniality by a vote of the queen candidates and awarded a $500 scholarship for being “friendly and helpful.”
“I’m so happy with how this weekend went and with all the connections I made,” West said.
She also learned a lot about her fellow queen candidates as they visited the Wellsboro area together.
“I will remember all of these amazing girls and all of the amazing people of Wellsboro that were able to make this happen,” West said.
As a semi-finalist, West was asked, “With cuts in education funding, school districts are cutting back. What types of programs should be kept? What programs in high school do you feel most prepared you for your future?”
West responded that basics in home economics, cooking, changing a tire, balancing a checkbook and other topics helped prepare her. She added that her ”independent apprenticeship” allowed her to observe a first grade teacher. West plans to become a first grade teacher and open her own dance studio.
“I loved it and learned a lot from her. She helped me decide what I want to do with my future,” she said.
She studied dance from the age of 3 through 12th grade at the Pat Haggerty School of Dance in Sayre. West was on its competition dance team winning multiple awards in solo, duet, trio and group dances and taught jazz and tap as a volunteer student teacher every Saturday morning during high school. She also works as a waitress at Woody’s Ale House & Grille, part-time, on weeknights and weekends for the past three years and is working there this summer.
West will attend West Virginia University in Morgantown to major in Elementary Education/Early Childhood Special Education with a minor in Dance. Her classes start on Aug. 16.
Other semi-finalists in the Laurel Queen pageant included Miss Blue Ridge Libby Zick of New Milford, Miss Bucktail Haley Burrows of Chapman Township, Miss Coudersport Mady Goodrich of Coudersport, Miss Cowanesque Valley Janna Quick of Chatham Township, Miss Muncy Alyssa Weigle of Muncy Township, Miss North Penn-Liberty Jaclyn Nelson of Liberty and Miss Troy Gabrielle Lathrop of Wells Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.