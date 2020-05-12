TERRY TOWNSHIP — Heidi Lutz, a disabled New Albany woman who had been missing for two weeks, returned home Friday healthy and safe. She originally went missing on Friday, April 24 after taking a walk in the evening. Pennsylvania State Police were mobilized to search for her shortly after, along with hundreds of community members, firefighters and others who found multiple signs of life in those two weeks.
Robin Smith-Lutz, Heidi’s mother, said that around 1:40 p.m. on Friday a teenage friend of Heidi’s and her boyfriend were at the Lutz home looking at the horses on the property when Heidi approached them and asked if they had been looking for her.
“I was thinking these past couple of weeks was that this could be the worst Mother’s Day ever,” Smith-Lutz said on Monday, speaking to her fears that any mother would have when their daughter is missing for two weeks. “But it was the best, my girl is home.”
Smith-Lutz said that Heidi had gone on a walk that Friday evening, two weeks before she returned home, and got lost in the dense woods nearby. Over the next two weeks Heidi slept during the days in unoccupied cabins and other shelters while lost in the woods and traveled by foot at night. She found canned foods, bottled waters and sodas in the cabins to stay alive.
“She wasn’t fond of the weather,” Smith-Lutz told the Review. “She prayed to God to keep her safe.”
On Friday, Lutz found an area that she recognized and was able to walk her way home, from there.
Other than a vitamin deficiency, Lutz was as healthy as ever, according to her mother. She did not require medical attention until it was sought the next day as a precaution.
“She’s glad to be home,” Smith-Lutz continued. “She has sensory issues and doesn’t like to let people touch her but she was hugging everyone that night.”
Heidi’s pit bull, Rose, was the happiest to see her again. After Heidi returned home, Smith-Lutz said the two have been inseparable and that Rose is keeping a watchful eye on her.
“I’m very grateful for the community, the PA State Police did a great job and so did the New Albany Fire Department,” Heidi’s mother said. “We had so much help. Heidi told me she didn’t know she had so many friends, she’s touched that so many went out to look for her.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.