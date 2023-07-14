Missing 17-year-old Peyton Eberlin was found around 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13 by members of the Greece Police Department, in collaboration with Monroe County Sheriff's Office, just outside of Rochester N.Y.
Eberlin's parents arrived at the police station in Rochester around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, July 14 and were reunited with their daughter.
"We want to thank everyone who shared our flyer and kept our family in their prayers," said Tanya Eberlin, Peyton's mother, in an email to The Review. "She is home safe!"
