Missing traffic stop data from Pa. State Police undercut 2021 analysis for racial discrimination

Fifteen State Police stations, as well as the canine unit, failed to collect demographic data on 20% or more of all traffic stops made last year.

 Getty Images/Photo illustration Kat Wawrykow
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

More than 85% of Pennsylvania State Police stations failed to collect demographic data for all traffic stops last year after an agency-wide pledge to resume the practice, leading researchers to conclude it was impossible to analyze for potential disparities.