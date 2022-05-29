Mission 22 Walk brings awareness to veteran suicides

TOWANDA — An awareness walk along Merrill Parkway featured participants seeking to draw attention to the serious issue of veteran suicides Saturday morning.
The walk benefited Mission 22, an organization that helps veterans with “post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, suicide risk and other challenges,” according to its website.
Organizer Lloyd Jacob Bailey is a Marine Corp veteran who served from 2005 to 2008 and was deployed to Iraq for a 9-month tour in 2006.
When he returned home, Bailey struggled with suicidal thoughts and substance abuse before gaining sobriety and pursuing his current mission.
“I wanted to bring awareness to the 22 veterans that commit suicide daily,” he said. “I thought it would be nice to give back to the Marine Corp for the good things that they gave me.”
Bailey grew up in West Burlington and currently lives in Towanda where he wants to make the walk into an annual event.
Over $300 was raised during the walk that featured around 35 to 50 people, which was great for a first time event, according to event organizer Tina Foulkrod. She also runs the Drug and Alcohol Program at Northern Tier Counseling. Foulkrod stated that the walk is part of her mission to help others in the community.
“If people see or hear something, don’t be afraid to lend a helping hand or say something to a professional who could help them,” Bailey said. “Too many of us try to fight this battle alone and it’s time that we make it aware that we are not alone.”
Organizers give a special thanks to the color guard of American Legion Post 42 for their participation in the event.
Mission 22 can be found at its website https://mission22.com/ or at its Facebook page.
