Mission unity; Troy man gives away free flags on September 11

TROY — Strung between two Jeeps just off Route 6 in Troy flew a red, white and blue banner that read “I believe in a united America, stop and grab a free flag.”
R.J. Holton, a Troy High School alumnus and veteran of the United States Army, sat in a lawn chair to the right of the banner with American flags beside him and a welcoming smile on his face.
He had one mission; unity.
Holton stated that the idea for a free flag give-a-away on Sept. 11 came to him four years ago and he held the first event that year.
After a few years off, he decided 2020 was a great time for another give-away in memory of the tragic attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001 and in hopes of fostering unity in a country that is certainly in need of it.
“I think it’s needed. I think a lot of times we get carried away and get caught up and I think the country needs to be reminded that it’s united. We kind of tend to go our own ways and not remember that it’s one nation and it is under one flag,” Holton said. “Sept. 11 brought us all together and I think people need to be reminded that we are one country.”
Holton funds the flag give-away himself, and explained that the event is not political but instead simply patriotic.
“We all get caught up in our own lives, which is understandable, I just think that we all need a reminder, not just of the events of Sept. 11 but that we are all in this together, we’re all human beings, we all have our own point of views, but there’s no reason we can’t come together,” he said.
Holton hoped community members that visited the event took away two things; an American flag and “to remember that the country is one and now, times more than ever, they need to remember that. We’re all here together.”
