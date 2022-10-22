TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council is excited to bring another children’s theater residency to the area through the Missoula Children’s Theatre program.
The MCT will feature “The Jungle Book” and be held in Troy, beginning with auditions at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the Troy Memorial Auditorium.
“They don’t have to have to prepare anything except just a smile,” said BCRAC programs director Carla Salsman. “Not everybody is guaranteed to be cast, but they can take up to 60 kids.”
After a week of after-school practices and rehearsals, the MCT will end with two theatrical performances at 2 and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.
“It’s a play in a box, I call it,” said BCRAC executive director Elaine Poost. “They come here on a Monday and everybody’s nervous ... by Friday they have a full musical performance ready to go on Saturday with sets, makeup, costumes, songs, and a story.”
The BCTPA used to host four MCT residencies throughout the year, and they are happy to be getting that rotation back on schedule post-COVID.
“We’ll do Towanda and Sayre in March, and then we added Wyalusing for the summer,” said Poost, referencing the arts council’s first ever summertime MCT this past August in Wyalusing. “On Monday they were shy and nervous, and Saturday they were all crying cause they were leaving their best friends.”
While the residencies take place in their respective school districts, all K-12 students from the county and surrounding areas are welcome to audition.
Poost went on to say that the most significant part of the MCT is that all are welcome, and it really allows children to overcome any hurdles or adversities they may face.
“They always say that the shy become brave, the disabled become abled, because everybody is welcome to participate,” said Poost.
She recalled a previous MCT residency in Troy when some people were concerned that the directors cast an autistic student in the lead role.
“By the end of the week not only the kids were crying, the parents were crying,” said Poost. “They were like ‘we had no idea this kid could do this.’”
“They all looked at that child differently because they thought he was a ‘can’t do,’ and he was a ‘can do,’” she continued. “It was like one of the biggest success stories that I recall.”
According to the MCT website, they provide:
- 1 little red truck
- 2 professional actor/directors
- 5 exciting days of team building
- 20 focused hours of rehearsal
- 60 proud cast members
- 100s of smiling faces
In exchange, they ask their host to provide:
- Residency fee (based on region)
- Housing for tour team
- Audition space
- Rehearsal spaces
- Performance space
- Piano and accompanist
- Publicity
“There’s only two actors on that team,” explained Poost. “They travel together and they switch out each week, because there’s always an adult on the stage. So if the kids get lost, there’s that trained performer to keep the story moving.”
Children cast will have to pay a $30 residency fee, but Poost and Salsman don’t want that to deter anyone interested in participating.
“We don’t turn anybody away,” said Poost. “I always say don’t not come because of the fee, because we can take it out of our magic pot of no money. Cause we definitely don’t want any kids to not participate because of that.”
