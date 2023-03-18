An audition will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of King Arthur’s Quest Monday, March 20 at the Sayre Theatre from 4 to 6 p.m. Those auditioning should arrive at 3:45 p.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.
Among the roles to be cast are King Arthur, Guinevere, Merlin, the Raven, Taliesin, Lancelot, the Knights, the Squires, the Camelotians, the Lady of the Lake, Mordred, Morgan Le Fey, Uther Pendragon, the Damsels, and the Minis. All students, grades kindergarten through 12th grade, are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant directors will also be cast to assist with the technical aspects of the production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.