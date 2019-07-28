The Sixth Annual Mo Songs for Kerry fundraiser was a place where both flower power and big hair were welcome, as organizers continued their work to raise money for those living with the rare cancer-causing genetic disorder Li-Fraumeni Syndrome.
Featuring a theme based around the 60s and 80s, the Higgins family of Athens welcomed many to the Sayre VFW Saturday where there were a variety of games, food, music, trivia, and silent auction items bordering much of the community hall in memory of Maureen Higgins and Kerry Higgins Banik.
In 2002, at the age of 18, Higgins was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma in her abdomen and passed away five months later, according to the organization’s website. Banik, her sister, passed away in 2014 after having had her own cancer battles stemming back to 1995.
Through questions raised with Higgins’ initial diagnosis, the family learned about Li-Fraumeni Syndrome and that it had been passed down through father James’ family. With the death of Banik, who was passionate about raising awareness for the disease, the family and the girls’ friends began Mo Songs for Kerry.
“It’s really heartwarming to see the people come out,” said mother Kathy. “A lot of the faces that I see here have been coming year after year after year. They’ve always supported us. They’ve always been here. It feels really good to know that people care enough about our family to try and raise money for these kids that have LFS.”
In addition to raising money toward research, this year Mo Songs for Kerry is helping teens from around the world attend a youth workshop being organized by the Li-Fraumeni Syndrome Association at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston next month, where they can learn about how to live with LFS. This includes advice about how to tell a romantic partner that they have the genetic disease and what it could mean for their children, finding support with other teens going through the same thing, and learning how to stay healthy as they get older.
“The girls who are 15, 16, 17 years old already have almost a 100% chance of getting breast cancer, so they are talking about getting their breasts removed at this time,” Kathy explained. “That’s a whole big issue when you’re a teenager, when you’re just coming into adulthood and your having to make a decision to have your breasts removed.”
“They are the future of this organization and our disease, so we have to give them the tools that they need,” she added.
The organization is already able to bring in two teens from Brazil and another from Colorado, with hopes that Saturday’s event could help them make additional connections. Any leftover money will be used to help teens attend the national conference in Boston next year.
The 60s theme with Saturday’s event was in honor of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, Higgins said, while “the kids wanted to do the 80s,” spawning a “battle of the decades.”
Those wishing to support Mo Songs for Kerry can do so by visiting www.mosongsforkerry.org, or by contacting Kathy at (607) 742-9989 or mosongs4kerry@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.