Mobile Ag Lab visiting NEB

ORWELL TOWNSHIP – It’s not just about Bossy Cow anymore.
Agriculture has become a diverse and complex field, and Northeast Bradford students are learning that this week during the Farm Bureau Mobile Ag Lab’s visit.
Every year, the camper-type vehicle and a teacher come to the elementary school for several days of hands-on projects related to the agriculture of today. Children in kindergarten through grade six and eighth-graders take turns having lab sessions on a variety of themes, led by the guest teacher.
The lab holds shelves for storage tubs, and its inside walls are decorated with posters and objects representing different ag specialties, like corn, pork, sheep and dairy. Normally, lessons are held in the lab. This year, however, with COVID-19 precautions in place, the sessions are in the elementary school pavilion, weather permitting, with the vehicle serving more as the teacher’s headquarters and storage area.
Not only does the visit offer an expert a chance to share knowledge with students, it helps with career development, elementary Principal Scott Webster noted. “It’s a chance for our kids to see that and what’s going to be out there in the future.”
Started by the Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation, the Ag Lab program goes back to 2003. According to a brochure, “we have six labs that travel across the state reaching approximately 100,000 students each year.” Students learn to work together, form hypotheses, gather data and come to conclusions. The program has a number of state-level sponsors.
Locally, the lab visit to Northeast was sponsored by the Pennsylvania Soybean Board, Bradford Sullivan County Farm Bureau, Endless Mountains Heritage Region, Northeast Bradford Education Foundation and Northeast PTG, which each contributed $500.
Staff member Lisa Morariu organized the Ag Lab visit at Northeast. This year, “It was a little bit of a tighter schedule,” she noted. But she was glad the lab still could visit.
Part of the school’s job, Webster noted, is to get youngsters excited about learning. If they are, “they’ll dig deeper.” The Ag Lab does this, he believes. They’re interested, “and they love it.”
True, many local dairy farms are closing. “But they’re starting to see some of these other industries,” things related to agriculture, he said of the students.
Along this line, Superintendent Bill Clark noted some area farmers now are raising cattle and exploring alternative growing methods, while the Cargill plant in Wyalusing is the biggest beef producer in the eastern United States. Nearby Cornell and Penn State universities are well-known for their ag programs, and Northeast works closely with the Penn State Extension and the Conservation District, he pointed out.
Also, 4-H clubs are still active, and “veterinary medicine is a growing field,” he said. The number one job in the area? CDL driving. “There’s a need” for drivers, he said.
And Northeast is developing drone education, both administrators said. Drones can be used in things like crop management, storm-damage assessment, surveying, and the oil and gas industry.
All these areas are connected to agriculture. “I think agriculture connects everything that we’re doing,” Clark said.
The superintendent noted 23 percent of Northeast graduates plan to enter an ag-related field. That’s second only to health science, at 24%.
“The Mobile Ag Lab’s important to us,” he said.
That morning, Ag Lab teacher Laurie Brundage, a former high school biology teacher from Chester County, led some eighth-graders in a “Bug Out” lesson. With calculators and worksheets in front of them, they suddenly turned into farmers, deciding what to do about bugs on their crops.
Brundage guided them. “If you have tomato hornworms,” she said, “and you decide you’re not going to grow tomatoes ever again, you might not have to treat them.” But if something’s on the lettuce you want to sell, you have to fight them. Farmers must make profits and make wise decisions, she pointed out.
So, you’re a farmer. You have a true bug problem. What do you do?
Brundage listed several solutions. One is cultural – grow a different variety of crop or rotate. Another’s physical/mechanical, like putting nets over blueberries or cutting off diseased limbs. Then you have biological solutions, such as releasing ladybugs to kills aphids.
Or, you might need chemicals. Spray wisely and perhaps in just certain areas, when it’s not windy.
Student Makenna Callear enjoyed the Ag Lab. “I thought that it was fun! I think it’s important to learn about all of this,” such as when to treat and not to treat insects.
Other labs have titles like “No Soil,” which focused on growing plants in water; “Little Red Hen” and “Farm Charm” for younger children; “Environmentally Friendly Farmer;” and “Corn to Plastic.”
Webster noted the school holds Spirit Day every Friday, and this week students will dress like farmers. Also, in honor of National Apple Day this month, he said, each student will receive two apples. Ahern’s Orchard has donated the fruit the last two years.
“We live in an amazing community!” he said.
