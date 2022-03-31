NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — A veterans service center on wheels made its way to a local Dandy to make veterans aware of its services on Wednesday.
The Mobile Veterans Resource Center vehicle visited the North Towanda Dandy Mini Mart in the afternoon. The vehicle is part of the Bradford County Veteran’s Affairs department’s initiative to bring its services out to the community.
Dandy has partnered with BCVA to have the van make two more stops at other Dandy Mini Marts in April. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the MVRC will be at the Wysox location on April 6 and at the Monroeton one on April 13.
“We proudly support our veteran employees and customers, so taking the opportunity to use Dandy’s presence in Bradford County to help more veterans acquire services and benefits is important to us,” said Dandy Marketing Director Bill Bustin.
The van was a former Bookmobile before it was acquired by BCVA and converted into the MVRC vehicle. Its transformation was finished in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its services, stated BCVA Director Pete Miller. With restrictions being eased, he is hopeful that the van will get out more during the summer.
“Our partnership with Dandy gives us great visibility,” Miller said. “We thank them very much for their help.”
The van serves as an office on wheels for Miller who works with a computer on a desk inside it. He stated that its just like his regular office, but this one has the luxury of moving around. The van gives him the chance to get out of the office and interact with people who need the services, he said.
“We are here to service the veterans and take the show on the road,” said Miller. “We are the only county in the state that has one of these vans and does something like this. It’s important because it gives veterans the opportunity to see what benefits are available for them.”
He is happy to have the van on the road again, but wants to find more places for it to visit. He would like to expand outside of the Towanda area and into other areas of Bradford County. One possible location that he would like the van to visit is Lowes. The van is open for all kinds of public events from rodeos to pig roasts, he said.
“We’ll be here as long there are veterans out there who are interested in accessing our services,” he said.
Anyone interested in hosting the MVRC, can send an email to bcvets@bradfordco.org.
