Do you think the hypodermic needle is new? The honey-bee, rattle snake and mosquito have used them for a very long time. Kangaroos, penguins and numerous birds had the first incubators. Air conditioning new? On hot days bees air condition their hives by moving air with their wings. The tailorbird uses stitches to make its nest, while many animals weave.

Chemical fibers were first made by silkworms and spiders. The parasol ant has underground “mushroom farms,” while other ants milk herds of aphids instead of cows. Community efforts are no new thing; just look at the ants and bees. Snails, mollusks, and hermit crabs have their own “mobile homes.” Beavers built the first dams. The woodpecker had the first pneumatic drill. Everyone knows that animals made the first tunnels.