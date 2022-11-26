Do you think the hypodermic needle is new? The honey-bee, rattle snake and mosquito have used them for a very long time. Kangaroos, penguins and numerous birds had the first incubators. Air conditioning new? On hot days bees air condition their hives by moving air with their wings. The tailorbird uses stitches to make its nest, while many animals weave.
Chemical fibers were first made by silkworms and spiders. The parasol ant has underground “mushroom farms,” while other ants milk herds of aphids instead of cows. Community efforts are no new thing; just look at the ants and bees. Snails, mollusks, and hermit crabs have their own “mobile homes.” Beavers built the first dams. The woodpecker had the first pneumatic drill. Everyone knows that animals made the first tunnels.
Ducks had the first “scotch-guard.” Fire-flies and lantern fish carried the first lanterns. Atomic subs use heat detectors to locate other subs; but, pit-vipers had heat detectors for finding prey long before. The eye was before the camera. Navigational systems were used by fish and migratory birds long before the GPS crossed the mind of man. The squid and octopus had the first jets, and used the first “smoke-screens.” The albatross was among the first to use gliding flight. The hummingbird was the first “hovercraft.” The duck had “powered flight” long before the Wright brothers. Milkweed, clematis, dandelion had the first parachutes.
Dolphins and whales had the first sonar; bats had the first radar. Whales had the first aqua-lungs. Spiders built the first nets. The rabbit had the first snowshoes. The skunk, octopus, and rattle snake used the first chemical weapons; while the swordfish and owl used knives and swords long before Sir Lancelot.
Every conceivable kind of trap and bait have been used by animals; the angler fish even has a fishing rod. The turtle, lobster, blowfish and armadillo had the first armor plate. Nature used camouflage and perfume long before man. The electric eel generates as much as 550 volts, while the African knife fish generates an electric field around its entire body. The brain was a “self healing” bio-chip, long before the USB, or SD card.
Little wonder that the Bible says, “The creation shows the power and wisdom of God.” “There’s no new thing under the Sun,” said Solomon. For the most part, man has been more the “copy cat,” than the inventor. So, here’s a little hint –do you want to succeed as an artist, or as an inventor? You could just copy God –right? Yes, “In the beginning God.”
