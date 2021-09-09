The 2nd Annual Mom Prom, hosted by a local organization dedicated to safe custody exchanges, is coming to the Towanda American Legion on Oct. 9.
From 7-11 p.m., women can wear their prom gowns, wedding dresses or bridesmaid dresses for a night of dancing and prizes, according to the Supporting Area Families Everyday nonprofit.
Women of all ages can purchase tickets at the door for $17 or online at safebradco.com for $15 and be eligible for a door prize where the name drawn wins a Coach purse.
A Halloween theme will be displayed at the prom, so women who sign up can also wear fun and spooky costumes.
SAFE’s first Mom Prom took place in Troy two years ago and organizers are excited to launch their next one to raise awareness for their work.
Proceeds from the event will go to SAFE and their mission of providing a neutral site for custody exchanges and supervised visitations.
“Families come to us and they may have a history with domestic violence or substance use, so we provide a safe place to visit with their children,” said Heather McNett, SAFE’s executive director.
She started the program after noticing there were few local resources for families with post-separation issues.
“It’s been on my heart for a long time to start an organization where families could come to a place and have dignity surrounding their custody exchanges,” she said.
The nonprofit has provided services for four years and has moved into a larger location where families can utilize the extra space.
“We have introduced children to their fathers for the first time and have helped people with substance use to the point where they could have unsupervised visits, so this is needed in our community,” she said.
The color purple will be prominent in the prom’s decorations as it symbolizes National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
SAFE will also begin parenting classes for any interested community members in November.
