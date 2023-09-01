Monitoring continues at gas leak site in Troy

TROY — Corrective measures are taking place at the site of a gas leak within Troy Township reported on Monday.
Repsol completed a coil tubing process on Wednesday that prevented gas flowing from the affected well bore at its Cummings Lumber well pad, according to the Bradford County Department of Public Safety. The process started with the closing of gas flow from adjacent well bores.
On Sunday, a possible well control issue was identified at the site around 9:30 p.m. The next day around 2:30 a.m., uncontrolled natural gas venting to the surface was confirmed.
An evacuation order was made for the half mile radius of the pad. There was also a road closure of State Route 14 for air monitoring. The evacuation was lifted after personnel took samples and saw the uncontrolled leak was no longer venting. Effected residences received Code Red notification.
“There have been no subsequent releases since the initial incident and no environmental concerns have been detected,” according to BCDPS.
The department stated that Repsol is coordinating corrective action efforts with state and local authorities.
“The primary risk has been mitigated and site monitoring will continue as the operator evaluates a final technical solution in coordination with DEP,” BCDPS stated.
The department added that county officials will provide further updates when necessary.
