Monitoring continues at gas leak site in Troy

The Bradford County Department of Public Safety has provided updates concerning the gas leak at the Repsol facility in Troy Township reported on Monday.

 Review File Photo

TROY — Corrective measures are taking place at the site of a gas leak within Troy Township reported on Monday.

Repsol completed a coil tubing process on Wednesday that prevented gas flowing from the affected well bore at its Cummings Lumber well pad, according to the Bradford County Department of Public Safety. The process started with the closing of gas flow from adjacent well bores.