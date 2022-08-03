MONROE — During the Monroe Borough council meeting on Monday, council members heard and discussed complaints about the Towanda Municipal Authority’s water main replacement project, currently making its way through Monroe Borough.
One resident noted that in tearing up the sidewalk to replace the piping, workers also tore apart the resident’s three layer wall with plants.
“That got taken apart today, all the plants were thrown against the house,” they said. “I went out and they said ‘we’ll do the best we can for them when we’re done.’ If I hadn’t gone out, nobody would have said anything. I just heard the blocks getting thrown.”
The resident went on to say that they didn’t realize the work was going to extend onto private property.
“They said for the backhoe they needed five feet either side of the sidewalk,” said the resident. “That might take my front steps out, too.”
Council president Dan Troup noted that the workers’ lack of consideration for residents and their property has been an ongoing issue.
The resident stressed the fact that they don’t have an issue with the work being done, as it is “for the betterment of the borough,” but they believe the project manager could do a better job of letting residents know how their property will be affected.
Council member Brenda Munkittrick noted that she has heard several complaints regarding the condition of the roads, but she has directed everyone she has heard from to the Towanda Municipal Authority.
According to Troup, workers should be paving over the roadways to eliminate any rough areas made during the project. He went on to say he plans to walk the streets and make note of any areas what were milled out and require fixing.
Council members noted that the streets were only paved about six years ago and were still in decent condition before the project began.
“We borrowed a lot of money to (pave the streets),” said Munkittrick, “and we just got it paid off like last year.”
Borough secretary Laura Hewitt noted that Monroe is just the first of many localities to receive a water main replacement, and the borough may be an example of what quality of work the others will receive.
According to Troup, the project is expected to be complete in Monroe Borough by the end of the month.
Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1626; assistanteditor@thedailyreview.com.
