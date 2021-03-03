MONROE BOROUGH – As spring is just around the corner, Monroe Borough resident Jim Kerrick has asked the borough council to consider an open burning ban once sunny weather returns.
He said that he has repeatedly requested a burning ban from the council, citing that residents who burn on Sundays, holidays, and other prohibited dates pay off the fines and continue the same violations. Kerrick said that those who burn garbage and plastic do the same thing and that they ignore letters sent to their residences.
From Kerrick’s perspective, as long as residents can pay a fine without an enforced repercussion and without a mandated ban on burning, there’s nothing stopping them from burning harmfully.
“That’s the only complaint that I have about the borough and I’ve had it for the past three or four years,” he said.
At the latest meeting on Monday night, he suggested that the council could launch an open burning ban in the summertime months from the first of May through October this year to see if a borough burning ban could work.
“If you can’t cease it year-round, maybe we could at least try a trial period with those dates to see if the residents would be more inclined not to burn during the summertime when everybody’s outside,” Kerrick said.
Mayor Seth Wills attributed some of the burning to the expensive cost of garbage removal, which Kerrick countered that residents shouldn’t be burning garbage of any kind.
“My thought is if we eliminated it for six months in the summertime that the same residents will still burn the same stuff and still get the same fines,” said Council President Dan Troup.
Troup added that since open burning is a borough issue rather than a police issue as of now, all they have the authority to do is impose fines on those who continue to burn something they shouldn’t be burning, those who set fires too close to buildings or other residences, and those who start a fire at a prohibited date or time.
Another resident suggested to the council that they could take away a resident’s privilege to openly burn after a certain number of violations rather than take the privilege away from all residents based on the harmful actions of a few, however; Ordinance Enforcement Officer Kurt Lafy advised the council that would be against the law.
Lafy said that since it’s a per-incident situation, the only thing that can be enforced in burning violations and fines is a range from a low to a high amount to discourage repeat offenders.
Residents start at the lowest fine, and violations are then brought to the attention of District Judge Todd A. Carr, who then enforces a higher fine with the next violation.
“That’s how one particular individual has paid over $3,000 in fines for burning,” Lafy said.
He said that if a resident sees another resident burning irresponsibly, all they need to do is call him and he will investigate and send a letter to the residence with the directions of what they can and cannot burn and when they can and cannot burn.
The council said that they will ponder Kerrick’s request and what can be done and will address the issue again at a future meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.