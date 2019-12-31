Monroe Hose Company sweeps Sayre Borough Christmas contest

The Monroe Hose Company was honored Monday as the 2019 John J. Repasky Award for the best decorated Fire/EMS vehicle in Sayre’s annual Sayre Borough Christmas Parade.
According to a press release published by Sayre Borough, the Monroe Hose Company was selected from one of 10 fire companies and EMS providers and over 12 vehicles that participated in this year’s parade.
The John J. Repasky Award came with a $200 cash prize and is given in honor of the late longtime Sayre Borough firefighter and Mayor John Repasky Sr. who passed away in July 2000, the release stated.
The release also noted that Repasky also served as the Grand Marshal of very first Sayre Borough Christmas Parade in 1999.
“The Sayre Borough Christmas Parade Committee would like to thank all of organizations who participated in this year’s Christmas Parade and extend a special thank you to Chief Howard Fowler and the members of the Monroe Hose Company for being part of the event,” the press release stated.
