Monroe Hose Company ushers in Second Annual Drive By Santa

MONROE BOROUGH — A holiday themed parade that excites locals in Monroeton rode its way through the borough on Saturday night.
The Monroe Hose Company held their second annual Drive By Santa event along Powell and Brocktown Roads in Monroe Borough.
An assortment of parade participants included Santa Claus and Sparky the Fire Dog who rode on the fire truck as it went down the roads and even stopped to hand out candy to spectators.
The fire company hopes to continue the event each and every year and make it into a long-standing tradition for the borough, said Merle Bair, the vice president of the fire company.
The public could also have a meet and greet with Santa and firefighters after the parade at the borough’s fire hall as well.
