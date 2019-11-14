MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Monroe Township home that housed five families, 10 people total, is considered a total loss after a fire that started in the basement around 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening eventually claimed the entire home.
“We’ve never seen a fire like that before,” said Monroeton Fire Chief Howard Fowler on the blaze that required 10 Bradford and Sullivan County fire crews’ presence. “It was very discouraging.”
Paul Benjamin, the owner of the home who is also the Pastor of the Ark of the Covenant Church that neighbors the burned home on Brocktown Road in Monroe Township, said that he spotted the origin of the fire in the basement of the home near the wood stove then immediately called 911. All 10 people were home at the time of the fire.
Once firefighters arrived on scene, the fire took a foothold in the basement and spread quickly throughout the home. Fowler said that there were two cords of firewood in the basement which gave the fire a “substantial fuel load” to grow and that basement fires are one of the toughest types of fires to put out because everything sits on top of it.
The Monroeton Fire Chief added that the fire was never knocked down as it consumed all of the water sprayed on it. The crews were forced to contain the blaze to the home and protect a neighboring mobile home and the Ark of the Covenant Church nearby.
“There was no saving the house after it took off like that,” Fowler said.
Luckily, no injuries were reported by people residing in the home or firefighters but one dog perished.
The firefighters faced multiple obstacles in battling the blaze. Water was in short supply as the fire consumed it as fast as it could be dowsed. Tanker trucks had to refill at nearby hydrants in Monroeton and traverse back to the blaze on the narrow Brocktown Road until midnight.
“The road was a challenge, it was tight, but the operators did a very good job,” Fowler said of the fire crews’ work.
PennDOT crews were called to cinder areas where water taken from hydrants froze over early Wednesday morning.
The blaze required a Rapid Intervention Team, a team of firefighters specifically trained to rescue trapped firefighters, from Athens Borough on standby. Fowler commended all of the firefighters for their hard work on the blaze that burned until early Wednesday morning.
“Everyone is in good spirits,” said Benjamin on Wednesday. “It hasn’t really set in yet, but we’re OK.”
Benjamin said that he and the other victims were thankful to have the church community to fall back on in their time of need.
“A lot of people have come to support us, we appreciate that.”
Six of the fire victims now without a home are taking up temporary refuge in the neighboring church. The rest have found temporary homes with friends, according to Benjamin.
“We’re trying to hang in there with support from everyone in the community, it’s a tough thing, a flood destroyed a big part of property in August and the rest was destroyed by the fire,” Benjamin added.
Alicia Benjamin, a cousin of Rose Benjamin, Paul’s wife, said that, “They are lovely people who have a heart of gold and would do anything to help anyone... they always make sure you leave with a smile on your face and love in your heart.”
The Benjamins plan on staying in the church until they can rebuild their home sometime in the spring. The home was not insured.
Multiple online fundraisers have been created to aid the victims in rebuilding their lives as the fire took every possession the families owned. Benjamin said that they were in need of “everything” and that they were starting from scratch. Toiletries, socks, clothing, winter apparel are all needed, but what is needed most is money.
Any readers wishing to donate to the victims can do so online at www.facebook.com/donate/2537753839593420/ .
Fire crews from Athens Borough, Canton Borough, New Albany, Towanda Borough, Wysox Township, Franklindale, North Towanda Township, Dushore, Mildred and Monroeton responded to the fire. The Red Cross was also on scene to aid the victims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.