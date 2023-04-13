Voting button

Residents must register to vote by May 1 in order to vote in the May 16 primary.

 Review File Photo

Townships and boroughs in the southern part of Bradford County will be looking to fill positions, but a lack of candidates on the ballot for the spring primary may complicate matters. There are borough council seats up for election in Monroe and New Albany boroughs, while Albany, Monroe, and Overton Townships will be looking for supervisors and auditors.

The positions on the ballot for the May primary are listed below:

