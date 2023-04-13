Townships and boroughs in the southern part of Bradford County will be looking to fill positions, but a lack of candidates on the ballot for the spring primary may complicate matters. There are borough council seats up for election in Monroe and New Albany boroughs, while Albany, Monroe, and Overton Townships will be looking for supervisors and auditors.
The positions on the ballot for the May primary are listed below:
Albany Township, Supervisor Six-Year Term:
Albany Township, Auditor Six-Year Term:
Albany Township, Auditor Four-Year Term:
Monroe Borough, Council Four-Year Term Vote for no more than THREE:
Monroe Township, Supervisor Six-Year Term:
Monroe Township, Auditor Six-Year Term:
Monroe Township, Auditor Two-Year Term:
New Albany Borough, Council Four-Year Term:
Overton Township, Supervisor Six-Year Term:
Overton Township, Auditor Six-Year Term:
Overton Township, Auditor Four-Year Term:
Overton Township, Auditor Two-Year Term:
The primary date for these local offices is May 16. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. and voters in line at 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.
Voters must register by May 1 to participate in the election May 16. For information regarding polling places, voter registration, and other concerns, visit bradfordcountypa.org/department/elections or call the county Department of Elections at (570) 265-1717.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.