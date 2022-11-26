Monroeton drive-by Santa returns for third year

Santa, Merle Bair, and a whole cast of characters will return with the Monroeton Fire Co. to the streets of Monroeton to spread Christmas cheer Dec. 10.

 Photo Provided

MONROETON — In 2020 Merle Bair had the idea to spread some Christmas cheer to the streets of Monroeton, and his fellows at the Monroeton Hose Co. signed on in a heartbeat.

The Santa Drive-by, Monroeton’s newest holiday tradition is back for its third year. It’s got a longer route, allowing for more opportunities for the kids in the Monroeton area to see Santa right in their front yards.

