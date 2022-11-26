Monroeton drive-by Santa returns for third year

MONROETON — In 2020 Merle Bair had the idea to spread some Christmas cheer to the streets of Monroeton, and his fellows at the Monroeton Hose Co. signed on in a heartbeat.
The Santa Drive-by, Monroeton’s newest holiday tradition is back for its third year. It’s got a longer route, allowing for more opportunities for the kids in the Monroeton area to see Santa right in their front yards.
“Last year I got some calls from folks saying they wished we’d run all the way up Kellogg Road to the Monroeton Gun Club, so we incorporated that,” Bair explained.
The fire company will be hosting Santa at the Monroeton Dandy parking lot from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 10 for anyone not living in the Monroeton and Powell areas to come visit. They’ll then depart in a holiday procession down each street in Monroeton, stopping along the way so kids can come out and see Santa. The fire company will also be distributing stuffed animals and candy to all children who want it. The fire company has been collecting toy donations for weeks in preparation for the coming holiday.
Bair reports that, upon hitting all the streets of Monroeton borough, the crew will pack up and drive to Powell, and run up and down those streets as well.
“We’ll be pulling a trailer playing music so people can hear us coming and come out,” said Bair.
Once finished with Powell, the crew will travel up Brocktown Road to Route 220 before finishing off on Kellogg Road going to the Monroeton Gun Club before finally retiring back to the firehouse.
If that sounds like a long sojourn, Bair confirms that it is.
“Last year it took us about 2 hours to complete the whole circuit and that didn’t include Kellogg Road, so this year will be a little longer,” Bair said.
All in a days work for Bair, Santa, and the Monroeton Hose Co. as they spread holiday cheer to as many people as they can.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
