TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — A Monroeton man tried to elude Pennsylvania State Police during a vehicle pursuit before crashing in Terry Township on Sept. 2.

Kevin Keith Kinsman, 44, was driving north on Route 220 at a high rate of speed in a vehicle with cancelled insurance around 11:51 p.m., according to court documents. He continued speeding north on South Main Street in Towanda Township. Kinsman also failed to yield and eventually turned onto Chapel Street and then Liberty Corners Road.

