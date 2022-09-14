TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — A Monroeton man tried to elude Pennsylvania State Police during a vehicle pursuit before crashing in Terry Township on Sept. 2.
Kevin Keith Kinsman, 44, was driving north on Route 220 at a high rate of speed in a vehicle with cancelled insurance around 11:51 p.m., according to court documents. He continued speeding north on South Main Street in Towanda Township. Kinsman also failed to yield and eventually turned onto Chapel Street and then Liberty Corners Road.
Police pursued Kinsman down multiple roads as he committed a serious of traffic violations, court documents show. He drove in the opposite lane of travel numerous times, crossed multiple roadway lines and drove through two stop stops. At one point, he was speeding up to 96 mph.
As he tried to elude police, Kinsman crashed his vehicle on Iron Bridge Road in Terry Township around 13 minutes into the pursuit, police said. Troopers took him into custody and released him to EMS due to chest injuries sustained in the crash. He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $40,000.
Kinsman faces charges of felony fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, summary careless driving, two counts of summary duties at stop sign, 10 counts of summary failure to keep right and 30 counts of summary disregard of a single traffic lane. A preliminary hearing is scheduled today at 8:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Larry J. Hurley.
