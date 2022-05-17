Monroeton lead pipe replacement project begins

TOWANDA — A major construction project in Monroe Borough is currently underway.
The Monroeton water main replacement project has officially started, according to Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Egleston during the Towanda Municipal Authority’s Monday meeting. Continental Construction is working on the project and around 2,200 linear feet of pipe is currently being applied to Canton Avenue.
Towanda Water & Sewer Superintendent Chad Strickland stated that the construction company is making good progress so far on much needed repairs.
TMA was awarded $2.23 million in Water Infrastructure Fund Transfer Act funds through PennVEST to replace around 7,400 linear feet of pipes that are over 100 years old in the borough, according to Eric Casanave of Stiffler, McGraw, & Associates, Inc.
