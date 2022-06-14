This Saturday, Americans will have the chance to truly celebrate their newest federal holiday, Juneteenth.
Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the day June 19, 1865, when Union forces reached Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War had ended and the enslaved peoples in the former Confederate States had been freed through the Emancipation Proclamation.
Enacted by President Joe Biden June 17, 2021, the holiday will be observed nationwide Monday, June 20.
In accordance with this, the PennDOT Driver License Center in Monroeton, along with all other such centers in the state, will be closed Saturday, June 18 through Monday, June 20.
The Monroeton center is normally open Saturdays.
Services rendered at PennDOT locations can be found 24/7 at www.dmv.pa.gov, including change of address, vehicle registration restoration, and driver-history services.
For the next federal holiday, Independence Day, state driver’s centers will be closed Saturday, July 2 through Monday, July 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.