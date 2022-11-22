Monroeton main replacement project sees final walkthrough

TOWANDA — A local borough is seeing the final stages of a major construction project to its streets and water lines.
Officials and engineers held a final walkthrough of the Monroeton water main replacement project last Thursday, according to Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling. She made the announcement during the Towanda Municipal Authority’s Monday meeting.
“They actually walked the entire length of the project to see everything to make sure it was good,” Hotaling said.
TMA was awarded $2.23 million in Water Infrastructure Fund Transfer Act funds through PennVEST to replace around 7,400 linear feet of pipes that are over 100 years old in the borough, according to Eric Casanave of Stiffler, McGraw, & Associates, Inc.
The project has been in the works for over a year now. At their November 2021 meeting, TMA officials awarded the project to Continental Construction to replace about eight miles of lead pipes in the borough that included the 130-year-old main line and the water lines to residents’ meters and basements.
Construction officially started in May with around 2,200 linear feet of pipe applied to Canton Avenue.
