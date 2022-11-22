Monroeton main replacement project sees final walkthrough

Towanda Municipal Authority members discussed the final stages of the Monroeton water main replacement project during their Monday meeting.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — A local borough is seeing the final stages of a major construction project to its streets and water lines.

Officials and engineers held a final walkthrough of the Monroeton water main replacement project last Thursday, according to Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Hotaling. She made the announcement during the Towanda Municipal Authority’s Monday meeting.

