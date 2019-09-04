Monroeton man apprehended after leading police on chase through Towanda Creek

MONROETON- Timothy Kerrick, 25, of Monroeoton, was arrested by State Police on Friday evening after leading them on a chase in Monroe Township and Borough according to a State Police public information report.
According to the report, just before 10 p.m. on Friday evening a state police patrol noted a 2000 Ford Ranger traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Liberty Corners Road and Bebee Hill Road in Monroe Township. The vehicle then failed to signal a turn on to Crossover Road and began to speed upwards of 70 miles-per-hour according to the report.
Police then activated their emergency lights and sirens and the vehicle did not pull over, leading the police to Marcy Hill Road, Route 220 and Brocktown Road in the chase. After reaching Brocktown Road, the operator of the vehicle, Kerrick, jumped out of the vehicle while it was moving and fled through heavy undergrowth across Towanda Creek and up a large concrete embankment in Monroe Borough according to the report.
State Police were able to apprehend Kerrick without incident at the intersection of Salisbury Circle and Canton Avenue in Monroe Borough. The report went on to say that Kerrick did not have a ignition interlock device in the vehicle, which was required by his limited license. He was also found to be under the influence of alcohol.
Kerrick is charged with fleeing and eluding, driving under the influence, illegally operating a motor vehicle not equipped with ignition interlock, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and traffic violations.
